10 UofL men's soccer remains unbeaten with 1-0 win at Georgia State

No. 10 Cardinals Stay Unbeaten with Shutout Win at Georgia State

Kubel scores 17th career goal and second this season as Louisville limits Panthers to just two shots

EMERSON, Ga. - Senior Tim Kubel connected on a second half penalty kick to lift the No. 10 University of Louisville men’s soccer team to a 1-0 road triumph against Georgia State on Friday night at the LakePoint Sporting Community.

With the victory, the Cardinals remained unbeaten on the season and improved to 3-0-0 overall for the first time since 2009. Louisville, which won its road-opener for the second straight season, also dealt the host Panthers (2-1-0) with their first loss of the season.\

“I’m so proud of the guys and their mental toughness tonight. There was a lot of adversity and their focus prevented them from being distracted,” said Louisville head coach Ken Lolla. “Their response to every challenge allowed us to get the win tonight.”

The Cardinals surrendered just two shots to Georgia State and neither attempt by the home side was on frame. Louisville managed just five shots in the match but Kubel delivered on the pivotal PK in the 47th minute to give the Cardinals a lead they would never relinquish.

The goal was the second of the season and the 17th of the career for Kubel, who also delivered the only goal of the match in Monday’s victory against No. 25 Butler. The All-American defender from Stuttgart, Germany has six game-winning goals in his collegiate career. Kubel moved into a tied for ninth place in career goals at Louisville with his 17th in Friday’s triumph.

The Cardinals registered their second straight shutout as redshirt freshman goalkeeper Jake Gelnovatch was not required to make a save to earn his third straight victory. The two shots for Georgia State are the fewest allowed in a game by Louisville since allowing only two attempts at Kentucky last season.

Up next, No. 10 Louisville returns home to host the annual Battle of the Bluegrass against Kentucky on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., ET at Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium.

Official release from UofL sports information