August 31, 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

August 31, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Connect

YMCA of Greater Louisville 

YMCA Community Health Week 
Monday, September 4- Sunday, September 10
Free access to all YMCA area branches 
exercise classes, swimming pools, fitness equipment and fellowship
(502) 587-9622
ymcalouisville.org

El Taco Luchador

112 Meridian Avenue, St. Matthews
Between Shelbyville Road and Breckenridge Lane
Monday-Saturday, 11am-10pm
Facebook.com/El Taco Luchador
ole-restaurants.com

The Olé Restaurant Group
El Taco Luchador, St. Matthews, Highlands
Mercato Italiano
Artesano Vino Tapas Y Mas
Guaca Mole Cocina Mexicana
Mussel & Burger Bar, Jeffersontown, Downtown
Red Barn Kitchen
ole-restaurants.com

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly