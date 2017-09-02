August 31, 2017

YMCA of Greater Louisville
YMCA Community Health Week
Monday, September 4- Sunday, September 10
Free access to all YMCA area branches
exercise classes, swimming pools, fitness equipment and fellowship
(502) 587-9622
ymcalouisville.org
El Taco Luchador
112 Meridian Avenue, St. Matthews
Between Shelbyville Road and Breckenridge Lane
Monday-Saturday, 11am-10pm
Facebook.com/El Taco Luchador
ole-restaurants.com
The Olé Restaurant Group
El Taco Luchador, St. Matthews, Highlands
Mercato Italiano
Artesano Vino Tapas Y Mas
Guaca Mole Cocina Mexicana
Mussel & Burger Bar, Jeffersontown, Downtown
Red Barn Kitchen
