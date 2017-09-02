Salvation Army continues work to help Harvey victims

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Salvation Army of Louisville is continuing to fulfill their mission of serving the lost, the vulnerable, the needy, the poor, the hurting, the helpless, and the hopeless.

The organization hit the road on Thursday, heading to Texas to help those in areas devastated by Hurricane Harvey. Salvation Army Major Roy Williams and his team were on the road for hours. The crew will help people in Orange, Port Arthur, and Beaumont, Texas, which is not far from Houston.

"We're sending a canteen there today to serve lunch and dinner," Salvation Army Major Roy Williams said. "We're trying to make our way over to Beaumont to get to a disaster warehouse there but have been stopped at one of the bridges. The waters are coming up again so, they stopped us from going over there. Everywhere we go there's houses flooded. The people are so nice to each other, friendly, helping each other. They’ve got a good spirit about them, laughing with each other through all this devastation."

Major Williams said they are in a big pick up truck and traveled through water around two feet high for about a mile.

This is a 14-day mission for the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana will hold a Hurricane Relief Collection Drive at The Koetter Warehouse in New Albany on September 5 at 8 a.m. They’ll be collecting cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products. Items can be d ropped off through Saturday, September 16th.

All items will be delivered by Mister P Express to Texas in the coming weeks and distributed through the Salvation Army. Salvation Army of Southern Indiana’s Major Jamie Pennington arrived in South Texas this week to provide spiritual and emotional counseling. A group of volunteers from New Albany will leave Monday to man Salvation Army canteens throughout the area.

Volunteers are also needed at the Indiana warehouse, anyone interested should contact the Salvation Army at 812-944-1018.

The Salvation Army is accepting direct donations to be used for Hurricane Harvey relief. To donate, click here.

