One killed, one hurt in separate crashes in Gallatin County

One person was killed and another hurt in separate accidents late Friday night.

Dispatchers said three crashes occurred on I-71 Southbound, near the Gallatin-Boone County line, between 11 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.

The wrecks occurred within about a mile of each other and officials said it was raining at the time.

The first crash, involving a tractor trailer, happened at the 69 mile marker. The driver was killed, according to dispatchers.

Another crash involved a tractor trailer and a vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital.

The third crash involved two vehicles. No injuries were reported.

I-71 southbound was still restricted to one lane Saturday morning. The interstate will also be periodically shut down as crews work to remove the wreckage.

The lane restrictions will likely be in place until at least 11 a.m.

