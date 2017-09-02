TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple wrecks reported across Louisville Metro

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Multiple crashes across the Louisville Metro have caused some traffic delays Saturday morning.

According to TRIMARC, around 7:36 a.m. a semi-truck jackknifed on I-65 N ramp to the Watterson. The incident caused part of the truck to go into I-65 Southbound lanes. As of 9:30 a.m., the left shoulder and lane were blocked.

A four vehicle crash on I-65 southbound near the 132-mile marker and Crittenden Drive has also reportedly caused some delays. That happened just after 9:30 a.m. per the TRIMARC website.

On I-265, multiple crashes were also reported. One wreck was at the I-265 N ramp to Brownsboro Road just before 8:30 a.m. while another occurred around 8:10 a.m. on the I-265 S ramp to Westport Road.

So far no fatalities or injuries have been reported.

