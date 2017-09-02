The Latest: No. 1 seed Pliskova drops first set at US Open

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, reacts after scoring a point against Evgeniya Rodina, of Russia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the U.S. Open, the year's last Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

11:57 a.m.

Top women's seed Karolina Pliskova is already down a set in the third round of the U.S. Open.

The Czech dropped the first set 6-3 to 27th-seeded Zhang Shuai of China in the first match of the day on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Pliskova was the runner-up last year and needs to get back to the final to remain atop the WTA ranking. She would have to win the title if No. 3 seed Garbine Muguruza gets to the semifinals and loses.

11:45 a.m.

The No. 1 seed on the women's side is off to a slow start as play begins at the U.S. Open.

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic trails No. 27 Zhang Shuai of China 5-2 in the first match of the day on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The runner-up last year, Pliskova needs to get back to the final to remain atop the WTA rankings, and would have to win the title if No. 3 seed Garbine Muguruza gets to the semifinals and loses. Pliskova would have no chance to be No. 1 after the tournament if Muguruza reaches the final.

11:03 a.m.

While upsets have scrambled one half of the U.S. Open men's bracket, everything is mostly as expected on the other side.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will try to keep it that way Saturday.

The two favorites are back in action with third-round matches in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Women's No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova and No. 4 Elina Svitolina also try to advance to the fourth round and keep alive their hopes of owning the No. 1 ranking after the year's final major tournament.

Federer faces No. 31 Feliciano Lopez in a night match. The five-time U.S. Open champion has won all 12 meetings but hasn't played his top tennis yet in this tournament. He's played consecutive five-setters to open a major tournament for the first time.

Top-ranked Nadal plays Argentina's Leonardo Mayer.

