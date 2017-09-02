Joey Chestnut to defend chicken wing-eating title

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this July 4, 2017 file photo, Joey Chestnut prepares for the start of the Nathan's Annual Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York. Chestnut is set to defend his title as chicken wing champio...

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Champion eater Joey Chestnut is set to defend his title as chicken wing champion at the National Buffalo Wing Festival.

The annual festival takes place each Labor Day weekend. The chicken wing-eating championship is set for Sunday.

Last year, Chestnut ate 188 wings in 12 minutes to claim first place. The winner will collect $2,500.

The festival features several other contests, including an amateur wing-eating contest, traditional and creative sauce-offs, an extra hot wing-eating contest and a Miss Buffalo Wing pageant.

Chestnut won the annual hot dog eating contest on the Fourth of July in Coney Island held by Nathan's Famous, chowing down 72 hot dogs with buns in 10 minutes.

