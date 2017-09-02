Incumbent Randy Bullock stays as Bengals kicker

By JOE KAYAP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Bengals are staying with kicker Randy Bullock, the most important decision they had to make in their roster moves before the season opener.

Bullock competed with fifth-round pick Jake Elliott during the preseason, and it was a close call. Bullock missed one field goal attempt during preseason, Elliott missed three. Both missed their final attempt during a preseason game in Indianapolis on Thursday night.

In the end, the Bengals went with Bullock, who finished last season after Mike Nugent was released.

The Bengals also released offensive tackle Eric Winston - the NFL players' union president - and defensive end Wallace Gilberry. Winston was a backup entering his 11th season.

