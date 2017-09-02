UPDATE: Denny Crum cleared to leave hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former UofL head coach Denny Crum is cleared to leave the hospital according to his wife, Susan Sweeney Crum.

Susan Crum informed WAVE 3 News they are waiting on discharge papers, and the coach will be able to leave the hospital. They hope to head home later tonight or Sunday.

She posted the following on Facebook earlier Saturday, updating his condition and thanking everyone for their continued support.

I wish there were a way to say this to all of Louisville, but I can at least tell all my FB friends and family... I can't thank you all and our community enough for all the prayers and love for Denny and me these last few days. I know many people have experienced similar scares, with worse outcomes, but watching four guys carry your husband on a stretcher to a helicopter and seeing it fly off is not something I ever want to do again. Especially with the lack of response he had when they left.

But I know people who started praying that minute, and many more (my prayer warrior "girls" in our amazing Bible study group) who began praying the minute I texted and they got word, our dear friends and family at home, and the countless others of you who lifted us up as word spread. I have no doubt that has factored into Denny's wonderful response to treatment and his recovery. Praise God! He is always good and faithful! But just as important was the amazing efforts by our incredible friend and fishing guide Stacy Corbin here on the Kenai River. We've fished with him (and his partner Fred Telleen) for more than 15 years... They're the absolute best on the river.

Stacy first noticed Denny's behavior and worried and watched with me as we tried to figure out what was happening, and had his fellow guide on the phone the minute we realized we needed 911. The 911 folks were great as they helped us further evaluate as they dispatched crews... And of course, had a helicopter on the way that I wasn't expecting. All this response helped insure that Denny got to the hospital in the time needed for the TPA "clot-buster" that dissolved the clot, and helped him recover so quickly. Those first hours watching him disoriented and struggle to communicate, and then later happily communicate but not make sense were really scary... Wondering if that could become permanent. Because I know that sort of aphasia is frustrating and for someone used to communicating all his life like he has, and to possibly lose that, or for any of us... that would be such mental and emotional anguish.

But... The good news is, within about 36 hours it had resolved itself and, if you spoke with him today or heard any of his interviews, you know he sounds much like his old self! And yes it was a brain injury and I'm aware some symptom or issue could still come up, but I'm confident were on the way to full recovery! The doc gave us a good report, said the MRI was great, his own personal doctor (and a couple other Doctor friends) and others who were all here to fish with him this week saw him and all were pleased with how he's doing. And of course we had great care here at Providence Hospital in Alaska. In fact, even had a card and a phone call from one Louisville couple visiting and another who actually are from Louisville now living here... Who offered whatever help we needed!

Finally... Thank you wonderful friends Chuck and Donna Davis for heading straight to the hospital when Arden called (thank you Arden for jumping in immediately) and staying there those first few hours. And also thank you to our wonderful Alaska friends Earl and Ann Frawner for staying with us and coming by every day and bringing food and doing laundry! This would have been a lonely stay here far from home without you!

And finally, I didn't hear from one person back home who didn't offer to help in some way... With dogs, house, driving or anything else we might need there while we were gone or when we get home. Thank you! Anyway, not to ramble (more,) but I just want to give credit where it's due, and thank all of you for all the wonderful thoughts and prayers and love you've shown us. You all are the reason Denny couldn't leave the only city he's lived in besides LA-San Fernando Valley. We are looking forward to seeing our "boys" and family and friends at home! Thank you... We love you!

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Former UofL coach Denny Crum hospitalized in Alaska

During his 31 years with the Cardinals, Denny Crum led the team to two national championships, in 1980 and 1986.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.