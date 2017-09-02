Maryland upsets No. 23 Texas 51-41, spoils Herman's debut

(AP Photo/Michael Thomas). Texas receiver Dorian Leonard (8) is tackled after a catch by Maryland defensive back Antwaine Richardson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Austin, Texas.

(AP Photo/Michael Thomas). Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, left, runs for a touchdown against Texas defensive back Kris Boyd, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Austin, Texas.

(AP Photo/Michael Thomas). Texas defensive back Holton Hill (5) runs a blocked field goal attempt back for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Austin, Texas.

(AP Photo/Michael Thomas). Maryland defensive back JC Jackson right, intercepts Texas quarterback Shane Buechele's pass intended for Dorian Leonard, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Austin, Texas.

(AP Photo/Michael Thomas). Maryland tight end Michael Wilson celebrates Maryland's first touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Austin, Texas.

By JIM VERTUNOAP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Tyrrell Pigrome passed for two touchdowns and ran for another before leaving with an injury and Maryland stunned No. 23 Texas 51-41 on Saturday, spoiling Longhorns coach Tom Herman's debut.

Pigrome had to be helped off late in the third quarter after twisting his knee, but freshman Kasim Hill came in and led two crucial fourth-quarter touchdown drives.

Maryland (1-0) led 27-7 in the second quarter, and then held off a Texas rally to snap a 17-game losing streak to ranked opponents, the third-longest streak among Power Five conference teams.

"It's a breakthrough for the program. No one knew what to expect," said Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore, who had 133 yards receiving and a touchdown.

The Longhorns scored three non-offensive touchdowns: an interception return and blocked kick return by Holton Hill and a 91-yard punt return by Reggie Hemphill-Mapps. But those highlights couldn't deliver a win for Herman, who was brought from Houston to replace Charlie Strong after three straight losing seasons. Texas had its same old problems, giving up a special teams touchdown, missed field goals and a defense that was physically battered all game and give up big plays.

Shane Buechele passed for 375 yards for Texas (0-1).

"I told our guys to never get used to this feeling, but that if we all thought that we were going to come in here and in nine months, sprinkle some fairy dust on this team and think that we've arrived, then we're wrong," Herman said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Maryland: The Terps pounded Texas on the line of scrimmage with an impressive running game and rolled up 263 yards rushing in a huge road for second-year coach D.J. Durkin. The Terps were about a three-touchdown underdog. But the injury to Pigrome, who had the offense humming when he was in, could be troublesome. Pigrome kept the Longhorns off balance with his runs and confident throws. Hill delivered on the touchdown driver in the fourth, but how he fills the role as a starter if needed could be tested.

"No one said a word, no one like, 'oh no.' Kasim came in there and just handled the moment," Durkin said.

Texas: What a letdown for a team that offered so much promise in the preseason, but looked more like a redux of 2016 on the field. Texas produced a 2,000-yard rusher last season, but couldn't run against Maryland, couldn't stop the run and Buechele was often on the run. The Longhorns also had 11 penalties for 117 yards, several wiping out big offensive plays.

"Why can't we get out of our own way?" Herman said.

UP NEXT

Maryland: The Terrapins host Towson on Sept. 9.

Texas: The Longhorns will try to get Herman's first victory against San Jose State next week.

___

More AP college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.