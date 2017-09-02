Weather puts damper on beginning of WorldFest

The 15th annual WorldFest opened to the public Saturday after heavy rains cancelled the first day of the festival. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 15th annual WorldFest opened to the public Saturday after heavy rains canceled the first day of the festival. Over 100 cultures are represented in the international festival.

Vendors were anxious to open their stalls and spent the morning pull back tarps that protected their merchandise and cooking equipment from the elements.

"We came in to set up early Friday but rain didn't stop," Oday Damrong said.

Damrong is a vendor and says this is the wettest weather he has seen in his eight years of selling Asian crafts at WorldFest.

"The previous years, it's been like the mid 90s high 80s, so this year is a little bit different," Damrong said.

Claire McCormick with the Mayor's office of specials events says her team began planning for World Fest 10 months ago. Now, there are over 70 vendors all anxious to start selling.

"It was a safety issue too," McCormick said. "And we wanted to make sure everyone was happy and doing well for the festival."

WorldFest also includes music, entertainment and educational events.

"This is one of the biggest multicultural events that we attend," Damrong said.

Another WorldFest participant said it's a chilly start with temperatures in the 60's but he is hopeful to see strong crowds throughout Labor Day weekend.

"Once the rain subsides, and since it is a holiday weekend and I think a little more people will show up," Terril Martin said.

WorldFest is taking place at the Belvedere with an entrance at 5th and Main Street.

On Saturday and Sunday festival hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. On Monday WorldFest will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

