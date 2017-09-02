Rossi continues stout weekend, wins IndyCar pole at The Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) - Alexander Rossi has won the IndyCar pole at Watkins Glen International.

Rossi bested the Fast Six with a track-record time of 1 minute, 22.4639 seconds to edge Scott Dixon (1:22.5168) on his final lap around the 3.34-mile road course in a session that was oh-so-close.

Dixon, who eclipsed his own track record of 1:22.5259 in the third round of qualifying, barely edged points leader Josef Newgarden (1:22.5169), whom he trails by 31 points with two races left in the season.

Takuma Sato qualified fourth, Charlie Kimball fifth, and Helio Castroneves sixth.

Defending series champion Simon Pagenaud, fourth in points, qualified 12th.

