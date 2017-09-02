Person trapped under vehicle after truck, motorcycle collision

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police and emergency rescue teams are responding to an accident in Fairdale involving a truck and a trapped motorist.

The call came in at 6:02 p.m. of a truck and a motorcycle involved in a wreck in the 7900 block of 3rd Street Road, Metrosafe confirms.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Once on scene, crews found a person trapped under the truck.

As of 6:25 p.m., rescue crews were still working to free that person.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this situation as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.