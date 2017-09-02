Kentucky defeats Southern Miss, 24- 17

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky had to travel to Hattiesburg, Mississippi to get its revenge for last season's opening home loss. The Wildcats defeated Southern Miss 24-17.

UK signal caller Stephen Johnson, finished the game with 11 completions for 176 yards and a touchdown.

"It was a thing of beauty to me," UK head coach Mark Stoops said. "I know a lot of people are going to have their own opinions, but I loved it."

Southern Miss came as close as four points behind in the third quarter, when Korey Robertston caught a 42 yard TD pass from Kwadra Griggs to make it 14-10, Wildcats.

But Kentucky would finish the third quarter with 10 unanswered points and the Golden Eagles wouldn't recover.

UK's defense was crucial, recovering two key fumbles in the second half, racking up 28 points off turnovers on the day.

The Wildcats advance to host Eastern Kentucky Saturday, September 9.

