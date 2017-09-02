Crews battle multi-structure fire in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-structure fire in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

The call came in at 7:31 p.m. of a residential structure fire in the 900 block of Euclid Avenue, Metrosafe confirms.

Once on scene, crews found the fire had spread to a second structure.

It's unknown if anyone was in either structure at the time.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

