Police investigate possible road rage in Buechel

The status of the second vehicle involved in the incident as well as it's occupants is unknown. (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to a report of a shooting in Buechel.

Metrosafe confirmed the call came in at 9:08 p.m. of a person shot at Watterson Trail and Bardstown Road.

The agency later confirmed three people were injured. However, it is unclear if the three victims involved were shot, or injured by glass or other debris. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Once on scene, WAVE 3 News spoke with a neighbor who called 911 after he said he heard gun shots. He said found an injured family of four outside of his home, inside a vehicle.

The neighbor said the mother and her school-aged son and daughter were all injured. He claimed the mother appeared to be hurt the worst. He said she was bleeding on her face and looked like something hit her near her eye.

The neighbor said the father was driving when a vehicle sped in front of the family's car and fired multiple rounds.

