Police respond to shooting in Buechel - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police respond to shooting in Buechel

(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in Buechel.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 9:08 p.m. of a person shot at Watterson Trail and Bardstown Road.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Once on scene, authorities found one victim. Their condition is unknown at this time.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly