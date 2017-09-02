Car engulfed in flames after explosion - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Car engulfed in flames after explosion

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Officials said a car exploded on Audubon Parkway. 

A viewer sent in a photo showing the car engulfed in flames. 

Daviess County Fire Department told us it took 15 minutes to put the fire out. 

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

