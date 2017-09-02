One killed in single-car accident on Westport Road

One person is dead after a single-car accident on Westport Road Saturday, in the Lyndon area.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is dead after a single-car accident on Westport Road Saturday, in the Lyndon area.

LMPD confirms officers responded to the call at 5:29 p.m., of an injury collision in the 8700 block of Westport Rd.

Once on scene,e officers found a car was heading east at a high rate of speed when it drifted into the center lane and steered into the right lane before losing control.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

The car then hit a street sign and a light pole.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the car. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.