Rookie Luplow hits first HR, Pirates beat Reds 5-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh's Jordan Luplow picked up the first two hits of his career, including a three-run home run in the eighth inning, to help the Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 on Saturday night.

Luplow beat out an infield single in the second for his first hit. His second went considerably farther, reaching the first row of seats in left-center field with two men aboard as Pittsburgh ended a four-game losing streak.

Starling Marte added three hits for Pittsburgh. A.J. Schugel (4-0) picked up the victory in relief.

John Jaso gave the Pirates the lead in the seventh, racing home from third when Cincinnati right-fielder Phillip Ervin's throw to the plate sailed far off line. Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen (8-3) and catcher Stuart Turner collided attempting to stop the ball as it headed to the Pittsburgh dugout, leaving home plate uncovered.

Billy Hamilton had two hits for Cincinnati and stole two bases to boost his total to a major-league leading 58.

