No. 16 Louisville escapes Purdue, 35-28

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The No. 16 Louisville Cardinals were far from perfect in the season opener, but got the 35-28 win over Purdue to start the season 1-0.

Heisman winner Lamar Jackson was a high point for UofL, with 30 completions for 378 yards and two touchdowns in the air. He also led all Cardinals in rushing with 21 carries for 107 yards.

>>CARDS CORNER: Louisville Sports Stories

A couple of big defensive plays down the stretch were the big momentum difference. With 3:18 left in the third quarter, Stacy Thomas had a big Pick-6 for UofL, giving the Cards their first lead of the game, 25-21.

Purdue took the lead back early in the fourth with a Jackson Anthrop 14-yard TD from Elijah Sindelar.

Chucky Williams came up big in the final minutes, picking off Sindelar with 2:22 left in the fourth.

David Blough was 18-of-26 for 175 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Purdue.

Louisville advances to play North Carolina on Saturday, September 9.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.