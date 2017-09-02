No. 16 Louisville escapes Purdue, 35-28

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The No. 16 Louisville Cardinals were far from perfect in the season opener, but got the 35-28 win over Purdue to start the season 1-0.
Heisman winner Lamar Jackson was a high point for UofL, with 30 completions for 378 yards and two touchdowns in the air. He also led all Cardinals in rushing with 21 carries for 107 yards.
>>CARDS CORNER: Louisville Sports Stories
A couple of big defensive plays down the stretch were the big momentum difference. With 3:18 left in the third quarter, Stacy Thomas had a big Pick-6 for UofL, giving the Cards their first lead of the game, 25-21.
Purdue took the lead back early in the fourth with a Jackson Anthrop 14-yard TD from Elijah Sindelar.
Chucky Williams came up big in the final minutes, picking off Sindelar with 2:22 left in the fourth.
David Blough was 18-of-26 for 175 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Purdue.
Louisville advances to play North Carolina on Saturday, September 9.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.