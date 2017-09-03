Lou City scores late, wins over Charleston

If you have yet to make it to a game, you might want to fit one in your schedule.

(Release from Louisville City FC)

Midfielder Guy Abend’s 78th-minute goal — his first of the season — made the difference Saturday as Louisville City FC topped the Charleston Battery by a 1-0 score at Slugger Field.

Abend recovered a botched Charleston clearance and finished to the goalkeeper’s right to keep LouCity in first place in the USL Eastern Conference standings. The Battery, who entered third on the table, played the boys in purple to draws in two previous meetings this year, both in Charleston.

Other than home field advantage, what was different about Saturday's matchup?

"We finally won," Abend said.

"The players deserve enormous credit to stay focused and show the type of concentration and quality and to be able to go and win the game," added coach James O'Connor.

LouCity earned three points with shorthanded squad, as defender Kyle Smith finished a three-game suspension Saturday, while midfielders Mark-Anthony Kaye (Canada) and Devon “Speedy” Williams (Jamaica) were set to square off in an international friendly in Toronto.