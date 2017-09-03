Controlled burn at chemical plant, power off in west Houston

The trip, to Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana, was Trump's second to survey Harvey's wake and a chance for the president to strike a more sympathetic tone.More >>
The trip, to Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana, was Trump's second to survey Harvey's wake and a chance for the president to strike a more sympathetic tone.More >>
Auto industry experts say most cars, trucks and SUVs damaged by Harvey floodwaters can't be fixed.More >>
Auto industry experts say most cars, trucks and SUVs damaged by Harvey floodwaters can't be fixed.More >>
Scientists testing the floodwaters through which people have been wading it is highly contaminated, with numbers that some experts have never seen in their experience.More >>
Scientists testing the floodwaters through which people have been wading it is highly contaminated, with numbers that some experts have never seen in their experience.More >>
The family called authorities and the gator was safely removed and placed in a more natural habitat.More >>
The family called authorities and the gator was safely removed and placed in a more natural habitat.More >>
The soggy and battered city of Houston began burying its dead and taking steps toward the long recovery ahead.More >>
The soggy and battered city of Houston began burying its dead and taking steps toward the long recovery ahead.More >>
The soggy and battered city of Houston began burying its dead and taking steps toward the long recovery ahead.More >>
The soggy and battered city of Houston began burying its dead and taking steps toward the long recovery ahead.More >>
Hurricane Harvey is estimated to leave behind a $190 billion negative economic impact. That would make it the costliest hurricane of all time.More >>
Hurricane Harvey is estimated to leave behind a $190 billion negative economic impact. That would make it the costliest hurricane of all time.More >>
The soggy and battered city of Houston began burying its dead and taking steps toward the long recovery ahead.More >>
The soggy and battered city of Houston began burying its dead and taking steps toward the long recovery ahead.More >>
Houston officials are turning their attention to finding temporary housing for those in shelters and getting enough gasoline for people to fill up their carsMore >>
Houston officials are turning their attention to finding temporary housing for those in shelters and getting enough gasoline for people to fill up their carsMore >>
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidentsMore >>
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidentsMore >>
A police chief gives out some unorthodox advice for those who have lost a loved one: Go see a mediumMore >>
A police chief gives out some unorthodox advice for those who have lost a loved one: Go see a mediumMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewideMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewideMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewideMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewideMore >>
Angels Flight, Los Angeles' beloved little railroad, is reaching for the heavens againMore >>
Angels Flight, Los Angeles' beloved little railroad, is reaching for the heavens againMore >>
With major roads swamped by flood, photographer heads for Port Arthur by airMore >>
With major roads swamped by flood, photographer heads for Port Arthur by airMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
Two crises unfold in Paul Schrader's "First Reformed," which has its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival _ one spiritual, the other environmentalMore >>
Two crises unfold in Paul Schrader's "First Reformed," which has its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival _ one spiritual, the other environmentalMore >>