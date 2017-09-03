10-year-old describes beatings, starvation; 3 arrested

ALBION, NY (WSYR/CNN) – Three adults in New York have been arrested in connection with several months of torture of a 10-year-old, who reports being beaten and denied food.

The suspects – Gary Bubis Jr., Shawn Whaley and Brandy Shaver – all face assault charges while a fourth person faces child endangerment charges for allowing the reported abuse to continue.

In court documents, the 10-year-old victim describes being taken to a remote road as punishment and forced to run while carrying weighted bags.

Whaley tied a rope around the victim’s waist and attached it to a car, according to the documents. The victim was then forced to run as Whaley followed in the car.

‘I couldn’t keep up and was pulled on the ground. I yelled for Shawn to stop. Shawn said, ‘I’m not stopping.’ It hurt really bad,” the child said in a statement to police.

The victim also describes months of physical abuse from Bubis in the documents – beginning with slapping and escalating to blows from what they described as “the beating stick,” a rolled-up newspaper wrapped in electrical tape.

The child’s 12-year-old sister told police she was asked to hit the victim with “the beating stick.”

The investigator says the 10-year-old appeared very nervous and upset and noted the child continued to eat in his presence, seeming unusually hungry. He said the child continued to eat snacks during the transport to the hospital and while in the pediatric ER.

In the court documents, the victim describes being fed one meal a day – a dinner covered in hot sauce – at their house in Albion, NY.

“Gary locks the cupboards and fridge, so I can’t eat unless they feed me,” the victim said.

Friday, the children were ordered into the custody of a family member who was not connected with the incidents.

Orders of protection have been issued preventing any of the suspects from making contact with the victim or the other children.

