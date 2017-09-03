Boil water advisory for parts of Sellersburg

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) A boil water advisory has been issued for portions of Sellersburg.

Sellersburg Sewer Department Facility Operator Lori Kearney said in a press release that the advisory is for all Sellersburg water customers north of Hauss Lane and west of Highway 31.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man killed in southern IN crash identified

+ Police: Man shot while cleaning out trunk

+ Body discovered in debris following pursuit, fiery crash

The boil water advisory remains in effect for 48 hours.

All water used for cooking or drinking should be brought to a rolling boil for three to five minutes before it is used. Drinking water should be allowed to cool before consumption. You should also discard any ice in automatic ice makers or dispensers.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.