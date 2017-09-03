'Alcohol & speed believed to be factors' in fatal Daviess Co. accident

An accident that required sheriff's deputies to jump into a lake to pull two men from a vehicle as it submerged into the water early Sunday, has now became fatal after the men were taken to the hospital.

According to the press release from Daviess County Sheriff's Office, around 3:49 a.m. Sunday a Porsche Boxster was moving at a high rate of speed on US-60 east when the vehicle traveled through the intersection of US-231. After going through the intersection the vehicle left the roadway.

The vehicle continued moving after leaving the roadway for about 100-yards, hitting a fence and trees, before it overturned into a lake. The release states, deputies jumped into the lake and pulled out the driver and his passenger.

The passenger was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to be treated for severe injuries from the crash. But he was later pronounced deceased.

Medical attention was refused by the driver at the scene, but he was later checked at the hospital.

Blood alcohol test results are pending at this time, but the release states, "Alcohol & speed are believed to be factors at this time."

The cause of death has not been released yet. The names of the individuals will be released at a later time by the coroner's office.

