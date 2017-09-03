Improvements coming to hospital curve

All work must be completed by November 15, 2017.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Safety improvements on the Metro's roads means a temporary headache for drivers.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recently awarded a contract for safety improvements on Interstate 65 in Jefferson County. A high-friction surface course will be installed on I-65 between the Chestnut Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard exits.

"Installation of the high-friction surface treatment will improve skid resistance on I-65 in the area locally known as 'hospital curve',"Matt Bullock, Chief District Engineer for KYTC’s Louisville district, stated. "We have used this material on other curved sections of roadway and have seen a significant reduction in the number of crashes involving lane departures on wet pavement."

In addition to the safety improvements, asphalt pavement joints will be replaced on the I-65 bridges between I-264 (Watterson Expressway) and the Chestnut Street exit. This work will provide a much smoother driving surface for motorists and provide some waterproofing benefit to the bridges and roadway.

To accomplish this work in a short period of time and limit impacts to weekday commuters, I-65 will be closed for two weekends, one weekend in each direction. The interstate will be closed between I-64 and I-264 (mile markers 130.6 to 136.4).

I-65 South is currently scheduled for closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, September 8 until 5 a.m. on Monday, September 11. Motorists will be detoured via I-64 West to I-264 East and then reconnected with I-65 South.

The closure of I-65 North is tentatively scheduled for October 20-23.

Full closure of I-65 will not be permitted on Labor Day weekend, University of Louisville home football game weekends or during the St. James Art Fair.

Louisville Paving and Construction Company was awarded this contract in the amount of $1.8 million. All work must be completed by November 15, 2017.



