Police: Man pointed gun at driver, stole semi

A man is now behind bars, accused of a stealing a semi truck at gunpoint.

Gallatin County officials received a call about a stolen semi traveling north on I-71 around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

It had been stolen from the Pilot Truck Stop off of exit 28 in Henry County.

The semi's driver said a man climbed into his truck and pointed a gun at him, then drove away in the semi.

Deputies spotted the rig around the 54 mile marker, then followed it to the exit 62 truck plaza, where the driver in a rear lot.

Authorities surrounded the truck and took the suspect into custody.

A loaded semi automatic assault rifle was found in the passenger seat, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Department.

Christopher Pinguely was charged with armed robbery along with several other charges by the Kentucky State Police.

He was taken to the Carroll County Detention Center.

