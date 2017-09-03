The Latest: Kevin Anderson reaches US Open quarterfinals

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Maria Sharapova, of Russia, follows through on a serve during the second set against Sofia Kenin, of the United States, at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Sharapova defeated Kenin 7-6, 6-2.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Venus Williams, of the United States, serves to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the U.S. Open, the year's last Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

___

8:20 p.m.

Kevin Anderson is a U.S. Open quarterfinalist for the second time in three years.

The 28th-seeded South African eliminated unseeded Paolo Lorenzi of Italy 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4 on Sunday night.

Lorenzi, who at 35 became the oldest player in the Open era to make his fourth-round Grand Slam debut, managed to break Anderson twice in 21 service games, something none of the big server's other opponents managed to do during Week 1 of the tournament.

Anderson improved to 2-9 in fourth-rounders at majors.

___

7:20 p.m.

Venus Williams reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the second time in three years with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain.

The 37-year-old American is the oldest woman in the bracket. She owns seven Grand Slam titles, including two in New York in 2000 and 2001.

The No. 9-seeded Williams is trying to get to her third Grand Slam final of the season. She lost to her younger sister Serena Williams at the Australian Open and to Garbine Muguruza at Wimbledon.

Williams will meet either Muguruza or Petra Kvitova next at Flushing Meadows.

___

6:50 p.m.

Venus Williams will have to win a third set to return to the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the second time in three years.

The ninth-seeded Williams won the first set 6-3 but Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain took the second set by the same score.

Williams lost in the fourth round last year.

___

6:05 p.m.

Diego Schwartzman's best run in a Grand Slam tournament will continue into the quarterfinals.

The No. 29 seed from Argentina beat 16th-seeded Lucas Pouille of France 7-6 (3), 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 in his first career fourth-round match in a major.

The 5-foot-7 Schwartzman is the shortest quarterfinalist at Grand Slam tournament since Jaime Yzaga, also 5-7, at the 1994 U.S. Open, according to the ATP.

Schwartzman, who eliminated 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic in his previous match, advanced to face No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta.

___

5:05 p.m.

Maria Sharapova has been eliminated from the U.S. Open.

No. 16 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia ended Sharapova's return to Grand Slam tennis with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 victory to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight year.

In her first major tournament since returning from a 15-month doping ban, Sharapova was trying to become just the second wild card in the Open era to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals, but couldn't overcome her 51 unforced errors.

Sevastova will play unseeded American Sloane Stephens next.

___

4:55 p.m.

American Sloane Stephens has reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time by upsetting No. 30 Julia Goerges 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Playing in only her second Grand Slam tournament after missing nearly a year with a right foot injury, Stephens advanced to face the winner of the match between Maria Sharapova and No. 16 seed Anastasija Sevastova.

Stephens has won 12 of her last 14 matches. Her best result in any Grand Slam is the semifinals of the 2013 Australian Open.

___

4:30 p.m.

Maria Sharapova is headed to a third set yet again at the U.S. Open.

The five-time major champion and former No. 1, competing at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since her 15-month doping suspension, and 16th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia split the first two sets of their fourth-round match.

Sharapova took the opener 7-5, before Sevastova evened things by taking the second 6-4.

This is the third time in four matches this year that Sharapova has gone three sets.

Sharapova is trying to reach the quarterfinals in Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2012. She won the title in 2006.

___

2:20 p.m.

Pablo Carreno Busta has advanced to the U.S. Open quarterfinals by eliminating Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov in three tiebreakers.

The No. 12 seed won 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) to reach the quarters for the first time in Flushing Meadows and match his best result in a Grand Slam tournament. He also went to the quarterfinals at the French Open in June.

The 18-year-old Shapovalov was bidding to become the youngest U.S. Open men's quarterfinalist since Andre Agassi in 1988.

But he fell to the highest-seeded player left in his half of the men's draw. Carreno Busta will face either No. 16 Lucas Pouille or No. 29 Diego Schwartzman next.

___

1:20 p.m.

Denis Shapovalov will have to go five sets for the first time in his career to extend his U.S. Open run.

No. 12 seed Pablo Carreno Busta leads the Canadian teenager 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) in the only match going on in Flushing Meadows.

The 18-year-old Shapovalov had trouble recovering after blowing a 5-2 lead in the first set. Carreno Busta saved three set points, cruised in the tiebreaker and then controlled the early part of the second set before Shapovalov rallied to force another tiebreaker.

Shapovalov is trying to become the youngest U.S. men's quarterfinalist since Andre Agassi in 1988.

Carreno Busta is the highest-seeded player left on their side of the draw.

___

11:30 a.m.

Denis Shapovalov and Pablo Carreno Busta have the U.S. Open stage to themselves for the morning.

Their fourth-round match under the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium is the only one that will start before the afternoon. Because of rains that started late Saturday and continued into Sunday morning, play on all outer courts was not to begin before noon.

The rain had slowed and was expected to stop Sunday afternoon.

The 18-year-old Shapovalov is trying to become the youngest U.S. Open quarterfinalist since Andre Agassi in 1988, when he was also 18.

At No. 12, Carreno Busta is the highest-seeded player remaining on that half of the men's draw.

___

11:19 a.m.

Former U.S. Open champions Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova play their fourth-round matches, along with a number of men who have a wide-open road to their first final.

Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov opens play Sunday against No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta, the highest-seeded men's player left in one half of the bracket.

No. 17 seed Sam Querrey, the only American left, faces No. 23 seed Mischa Zverev at night. That half of the bracket, wide open because of injuries and upsets, will produce a first-time finalist in a Grand Slam tournament.

There's plenty of power players left on the women's side, including No. 3 seed Garbine Muguruza facing No. 13 Petra Kvitova in a matchup for former Wimbledon champions.

No. 9 seed Williams plays Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain, after Sharapova meets 16th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia.

___

