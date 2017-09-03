Man killed in accident on Westport Road identified

Police said the victim was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday has been identified.

LMPD confirms officers responded to the call at 5:29 p.m. of an injury collision in the 8700 block of Westport Rd.

The Jefferson County Coroner identified the crash victim as 29-year-old Thomas Bywater.

Police said Bywater was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the car. He was transported to University Hospital, where he died.

The Coroner lists his cause of death as blunt force trauma.

