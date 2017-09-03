Employee fights back, shoots attempted robber at Okolona business

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a business in Okolona.

Police were called to the 8600 block of Preston Highway at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

A report from LMPD states a man tried to rob a business at that location.

The suspect and an employee got into an altercation and the suspect was shot, police said.

The suspect was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive.

No details were released about charges in the case.

