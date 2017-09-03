LMPD investigating shooting in Okolona

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as we learn more information. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating after an early morning shooting in Okolona.

Police were called to the 8600 block of Preston Highway at 7:15 a.m., MetroSafe confirmed.

The condition of the shooting victim is unknown.

