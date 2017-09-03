1 shot in Shawnee neighborhood

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as we learn more information. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a Sunday afternoon shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

MetroSafe confirmed that the victim was found near the intersection of 38th Street and Market Street.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Police have not confirmed where the shooting occurred.

WAVE 3 News will update this story when more information becomes available.?

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.