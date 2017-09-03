Dozens of Oregon hikers await rescue amid wildfires

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) - More than 100 hikers in Oregon who were trapped between two wildfires were awaiting rescue Sunday on a popular trail outside the Portland area.
Officials reported that they had rescued six of the hikers Sunday morning, who were among about 140 forced to spend the night outside near Tunnel Falls after a fire broke out near the popular Columbia River Gorge trail about 90 miles (144 kilometers) east of Portland.
Mountain Wave Search and Rescue president Russ Gubele says search and rescue teams were walking the hikers out toward Wahtum Lake.
On Saturday, 14 hikers were brought out and returned to Eagle Creek and three hikers were rescued by National Guard helicopter. Mountain Wave dropped supplies to the remaining hikers overnight.
Authorities say the wildfire had grown to almost 5 square miles (13 square kilometers) by Sunday. A portion of the Eagle Creek Trail had been closed for weeks because of another fire that erupted July 4.
About 130 homes in Cascade Locks were under evacuation orders because of the flames from the more recent wildfire. A Red Cross shelter was set up at the Skamania County Fairgrounds, across the Columbia River in Stevenson, Washington.
