Hundreds of children attend annual 'Kids Day' at Ellis Park

Hundreds of children were at Ellis Park for their annual "Kids Day."

Not only did the first 500 kids receive a free t-shirt, but there were inflatables, a petting zoo, and face painting.

Children also were able to enjoy a hay ride around the track for free.

Monday is the last live race of the season, and Ellis Park officials said the event helps to end the season with a bang.

Marketing Coordinator Brianna Vitt said this brings the young fans into the sport and introduces them to horse racing.

"The sport of racing needs children; I grew up on the track so that's why I love the sport and just having kids," Vitt told 14 News. "They fulfill our industry; we wouldn't have this industry without the children, so it's good to introduce them to the sport."

Vitt said this year was more packed than ever before.

