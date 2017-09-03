Hip Hop Cares group provides weekly assistance for homeless

Hip Hop Cares assists dozens of homeless people every Sunday under the I-65 overpass at 1st and Broadway. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friday's continuous rain was devastating for some people in Louisville who don't have permanent places to live. So, a volunteer group that organizes on Broadway every Sunday ramped up their efforts this week to help those who were affected.

Hip Hop Cares is a community outreach group that serves homeless in the Metro area. They meet every Sunday under the overpass at South 1st Street and Broadway.

"After the 24-hour rains, a lot of the people lost nearly everything," Hip Hop Cares founder Jeff Gill said.

Gill is a music producer, so he named his outreach efforts after the genre of music that has most inspired him.

"I filled my car up with everything that I could fill it up with like water, lunches and clothes,” Gill said. “I just drove around the city because I didn't know what I was getting myself into."

Since then, Gill and his team of volunteers have met 86 weeks in a row, handing out food, toiletries, clothing and providing free hair cuts. The group runs on community donations but doesn't accept money.

"The last thing I want to do is pull away from the true intent of what we are trying to do," Gill said.

Gill said this Sunday's crowd was larger than usual.

"The most common denominator for a lot of people who live on the streets is they have lost hope and they don't get treated with respect in a lot of cases," Gill said.

Gill has two daughters who also pass out food and organize donations under the overpass.

"Usually if I didn't do this, I would be in bed laying around doing nothing all day, and I like to come out here and help," Harmony Horton said.

If you would like to donate to Hip Hop Cares or volunteer with the group, click here to contact Jeff Gill.

