Man dies after rushing into Burning Man festival flames

A man rushed past layers of security officers into a massive fire at the Burning Man festival's signature ceremony, suffering burns that left him dead just hours later.
Authorities are investigating the death of Aaron Joel Mitchell, 41, who broke through a two-layer security perimeter during the Man Burn event in which a giant, wooden effigy is set ablaze.
Nevada's Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen estimated that there was a crowd of about 50,000 people who were present when the festival's crew of firefighters pulled Mitchell out of the blaze. He was airlifted to the UC Davis hospital burn center in California, where he died Sunday morning. The sheriff said doctors confirmed Mitchell wasn't under the influence of alcohol, but a toxicology report is pending.
"We don't know if it was intentional on his part or if it was just kind of induced by drugs. We're not sure of that yet," Allen said.
Burning Man said in a statement that they had cancelled burns through noon Sunday but would go ahead with the 8 p.m. temple burn, another signature event that signals the end of the nine-day festival. More than 70,000 people are attending the art and music celebration in the Black Rock Desert, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Reno.
Organizers are also offering emotional support counseling on site, saying in a statement: "Now is a time for closeness, contact and community. Trauma needs processing. Promote calls, hugs, self-care, check-ins, and sleep."
The festival culminates with the burning of a towering 40-foot effigy made of wood, a symbol of rebirth, which usually happens the Saturday before the Labor Day holiday. It's followed by the burning of a temple on Sunday before the festivities wrap up Monday.
Attendees have tried before to run into the flames while the man is burning and there have been reported injuries from people trying to get a piece of the spectacle as a token and going through the hot coals. Allen said it's a problem that the organizers have tried to contain by having their own rangers stage a human-chain to prevent people from getting to the fire. Allen said that this is the first time someone has gotten through like this and the only fatality that he's aware of in his 15 years with the county.
"People try to run into the fire as part of their spiritual portion of Burning Man," Allen said. "The significance of the man burning, it's just kind of a rebirth, they burn the man to the ground, a new chapter has started. It's part of their tenants of radical self-expression."
Known for eclectic artwork, offbeat theme camps, concerts and other entertainment, Burning Man began in San Francisco before moving to Nevada in 1990. Over the years as the event grew in popularity, deaths and crime have been reported, ranging from car crashes to drug use.
In 2014, a man in Utah died by jumping into a huge ceremonial bonfire in an event that was similar to Burning Man. It was investigated as a suicide.
___
Follow Sally Ho at http://twitter.com/_sallyho
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The soggy and battered city of Houston began burying its dead and taking steps toward the long recovery ahead.More >>
The soggy and battered city of Houston began burying its dead and taking steps toward the long recovery ahead.More >>
Houston officials are turning their attention to finding temporary housing for those in shelters and getting enough gasoline for people to fill up their carsMore >>
Houston officials are turning their attention to finding temporary housing for those in shelters and getting enough gasoline for people to fill up their carsMore >>
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidentsMore >>
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidentsMore >>
A police chief gives out some unorthodox advice for those who have lost a loved one: Go see a mediumMore >>
A police chief gives out some unorthodox advice for those who have lost a loved one: Go see a mediumMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewideMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewideMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewideMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewideMore >>
Angels Flight, Los Angeles' beloved little railroad, is reaching for the heavens againMore >>
Angels Flight, Los Angeles' beloved little railroad, is reaching for the heavens againMore >>
With major roads swamped by flood, photographer heads for Port Arthur by airMore >>
With major roads swamped by flood, photographer heads for Port Arthur by airMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
Two crises unfold in Paul Schrader's "First Reformed," which has its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival _ one spiritual, the other environmentalMore >>
Two crises unfold in Paul Schrader's "First Reformed," which has its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival _ one spiritual, the other environmentalMore >>