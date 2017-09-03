Williams, Pirates hold off Reds for 3-1 win

By ALAN SAUNDERSAssociated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Trevor Williams pitched seven scoreless innings, Jordy Mercer homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 on Sunday.

Williams (6-7) scattered eight hits, struck out five and walked one in his first win since Aug. 7. The right-hander has allowed just two earned runs over 20 innings in his last three outings.

After starting the year in the bullpen, Williams has made 22 starts and his 4.02 ERA as a starter leads the team.

Felipe Rivero worked a rocky ninth for his 17th save. Scooter Gennett scored on second baseman Max Moroff's error in the ninth, but Jose Peraza bounced into a game-ending forceout at home.

