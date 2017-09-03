Maybin's 3-run homer leads Astros over Mets 8-6

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith). New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Flexen delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Houston.

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith). Houston Astros' George Springer tosses his bat after hitting a solo home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Flexen during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Houston.

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith). Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, right, celebrates scoring a run on Josh Reddick's sacrifice with Cameron Maybin during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Houston.

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith). Houston Astros' Cameron Maybin hits a three-run home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Flexen during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Houston.

By KRISTIE RIEKENAP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) - Cameron Maybin hit a three-run homer, George Springer connected for the second straight day and the Houston Astros beat the New York Mets 8-6 on Sunday for a sweep of their weekend series.

Josh Reddick added two hits and three RBIs for the Astros, who won both games of a doubleheader on Saturday in their first home games since flooding from Hurricane Harvey devastated the city.

Houston trailed 4-1 before pushing across five runs in the third. Carlos Correa hit an RBI single in his return from the disabled list. Reddick also singled in a run before Maybin connected for his first homer since he was claimed on waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Springer led off the fourth with his career-best 31st homer, making it 7-4 Houston.

Will Harris (3-2) pitches a scoreless sixth for the win and Chris Devenski allowed one hit in two scoreless innings for his fourth save.

The Mets pulled within one with two runs in the fifth inning. Former Astros outfielder Nori Aoki, who signed with the Mets on Saturday, hit an RBI single and Tyler Clippard walked Brandon Nimmo with the bases loaded with two outs.

But Kevin Plawecki struck out to end the inning, and Houston added an insurance run when Jose Altuve scored on Reddick's sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Correa went 1 for 3 with a walk and scored in his return after sitting out since July 18 following surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb.

Mets starter Chris Flexen (3-4) allowed a career-high nine hits and matched a career high from his last start with seven runs in just four innings.

Fiers allowed seven hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings in his second tough start after allowing eight runs in his last outing.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: INF Wilmer Flores broke his nose on Saturday night when he fouled a ball off his face. Manager Terry Collins said they'll know more about his injury after he visits a doctor in New York on Monday, but added that he doesn't expect the injury to end his season. ... Assistant general manager John Ricco told reporters this weekend that OF Michael Conforto will have surgery to repair a torn posterior capsule in his left shoulder sometime next week. Conforto was injured when he dislocated his shoulder on a swing on Aug. 24.

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers (back discomfort) will come off the disabled list to make his first start since July 30 on Wednesday at Seattle.

UP NEXT

Mets: Rafael Montero (3-9, 5.12 ERA) will pitch for New York on Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Phillies. Montero pitched 8 1/3 innings of three-hit ball in a 2-0 win over the Reds in his last start.

Astros: Ace Dallas Keuchel (11-3, 2.91 ERA) is scheduled to pitch in the opener of a series against the Mariners on Monday. He allowed six runs in six innings in an 8-1 loss to the Rangers in his last outing.

