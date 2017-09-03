Henderson community comes together for Houston

It all started with a call for help on Facebook last week. Henderson local, Josh Littrell, said he wanted to help the people in Houston but had no idea where to start.

That post led him to Stephen Boyken, who used to live in Henderson but moved to Texas to be a pastor, and it was Boyken who reached out to his old pastor at River of Life Church in Henderson.

With that connection, the idea became a reality.

"I've been here my whole life; I've never met any of these people, never even heard of this church, and somehow God led it to right here where we can do it at one time," said Littrell.

River of Life Pastor Shane Amar and Littrell made calls all around to get as much help as they could. That's when Owner of Bluegrass transport and expeditors, Barry Mcgarrh, got word of what they were doing and donated a semi and driver to help.

"We are a business that came up out of the ashes so this is our effort to give back," said Mcgarrh.

That semi he donated is almost completely full and Amar said they won't send it off until it's as full as they can get it. The semi is headed to Boyken at Life Church in Houston.

After the storm hit, the church opened their doors to be a distribution center.

"The beauty of this is people are putting aside their differences because there is so much division in our nation," said Amar. "If it's not one thing, it's another or something else and people are coming together regardless of that we know we're making a difference. We know if we pull together we can do so much more."

As volunteers began to fill the rest of the semi, they held hands for the National Day of Prayer because even though the hurricane hit Texas hard, this community loves even harder.

