National company buys Awesome Flea Market in Shepherdsville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A popular flea market in Bullitt County is now being operated under new ownership.

The Awesome Flea Market in Shepherdsville was recently purchased by United Flea Markets, according to PR Newswire.

"Awesome Flea Market has a dedicated and loyal following and we're looking forward to growing it even further with strategic investments and strong vendor relationships," United Flea Market CEO Rob Sieban was quoted as saying in the article.

Awesome Flea Market is home to the Lazy River water park and Deez Buttz BBQ, as well as a variety of vendors.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Hip Hop Cares provides weekly assistance for homeless

+ 1 shot in Shawnee neighborhood

+ Improvements coming to hospital curve

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.