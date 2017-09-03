Boat suddenly catches fire in Henderson Co.

Some boaters had a close call on the water.

We're told a boat that suddenly caught fire after the people aboard tried to start it.

Henderson County Fire Department called in Perry Township to assist in putting in out the blaze.

They told us it took about 20 minutes to put the fire out.

Three people were on board and all made it off safely with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.