1 motorcyclist killed, 2 injured in crash on Broadway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash that happened late Sunday night on East Broadway.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Broadway and Hancock Street at about 11 a.m.

The found several motorcyclists who had been hit by a car. One was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses told police the car, a white Chevy Impala, turned left from the eastbound lanes of Broadway into the path of the motorcycles in the opposite lanes. They also said the motorcycles were traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police suspect the driver of the car may have intoxicated on alcohol.

Charges are expected to be filed in the case.

