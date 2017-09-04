Cards Optimistic About Alexander Injury

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Throughout most of the summer, much of the focus when it comes to University of Louisville football has been on the offense. How much would Lamar Jackson improve? How much would the offensive line improve? But the defense kind of flew under the radar until Saturday night. With the offense committing penalties and turnovers, the defense kept the Cards in it, and slammed the door shut on Purdue. "I'm really proud of our defense. I thought they did a great job of making stops when they had to. Great interception for a touchdown. You know, set up some good field position," said head coach, Bobby Petrino. "We could've done better. You know, we gave up a few passes. But as the games go on, and as we get more into the season, we will get better," said defensive back, Chucky Williams.

Even more impressive with the defense's performance is they did much of their damage with all American defensive back, Jaire Alexander sidelined with a knee injury. He sustained the injury after the Cards blocked a field goal, and he tried to return it. After the game, Petrino sounded optimistic about Alexander's prognosis. "Everybody on our sideline was shocked about it. I do think that the news is not bad. You know, we've got to get the images and all that, but the initial report that I got was it's pretty good," said Petrino. On Sunday afternoon, Alexander tweeted "So much love that it could not go unnoticed. I am doing fine and I will definitely be ok".



