Mayor : Houston 'open for business' despite Harvey disaster

In a statement Thursday, federal and state environmental officials said their primary concerns were the availability of healthy drinking water and "ensuring wastewater systems are being monitored, tested for safety and managed appropriately."More >>
After wading through chest-deep water, a Texas firefighter found his fiancee’s wedding dress completely dry in his flooded house.More >>
Saturday is Trump's second visit to Texas. His visit Tuesday was primarily to meet with state, local and federal officials involved in the emergency response.More >>
The family called authorities and the gator was safely removed and placed in a more natural habitat.More >>
Houston's mayor insists that America's fourth-largest city is "open for business," but major disasters that Harvey created are by no means resolved.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he expects the Environmental Protection Agency "to get on top" of the threat of possible water contamination after an Associated Press report of highly toxic waste sites flooded in the...More >>
Hurricane Harvey is estimated to leave behind a $190 billion negative economic impact. That would make it the costliest hurricane of all time.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
Houston officials are turning their attention to finding temporary housing for those in shelters and getting enough gasoline for people to fill up their carsMore >>
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidentsMore >>
A police chief gives out some unorthodox advice for those who have lost a loved one: Go see a mediumMore >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewideMore >>
Angels Flight, Los Angeles' beloved little railroad, is reaching for the heavens againMore >>
With major roads swamped by flood, photographer heads for Port Arthur by airMore >>
A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by SundayMore >>
Two crises unfold in Paul Schrader's "First Reformed," which has its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival _ one spiritual, the other environmentalMore >>
