Woman found dead in cell hours after arrest

MILWAUKEE (WITI/CNN) – A Wisconsin woman died in police custody about 12 hours after she was arrested, and her family, including two children, is left searching for answers.

Family and friends say Ashley Retzer, 32, was visiting Milwaukee with her friends when she was arrested early Friday morning.

"She was down in Milwaukee with a friend of hers, and he ended up overdosing in the back seat of the vehicle. When Ash looked over and seen him foaming at the mouth, her and her friend rushed him to the hospital,” said Joseph Orick, with whom Retzer shared a 9-year-old daughter.

At the hospital, Orick says Retzer’s blood was taken and the tests came back clean. She was still arrested for violating her probation.

"And then when she was in the Milwaukee County Jail, she told the officers she wasn't feeling good. And they came by randomly – I think it was every 10 minutes – to check on her,” Orick said.

Police say that during a routine cell check Friday afternoon, officers found the woman unresponsive. Lifesaving measures were performed, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We've got a lot of questions. Her mother's upset, and her father is too,” Orick said.

Authorities in Milwaukee County are looking into the incident, but Orick says Retzer’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation into what happened.

"They're still wondering why she didn't get medical attention as soon as she was incarcerated when she said she wasn't feeling well,” he said.

Retzer’s family is waiting for the autopsy results, but Orick says Retzer didn’t have any medical issues he is aware of.

"Our daughter is… she's taking it hard. She tries to shut herself away, and we just encourage her to be with the rest of her family and her cousins and try to talk about it,” Orick said.

Copyright 2017 WITI via CNN. All rights reserved.