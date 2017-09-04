Trump expected to end program for young immigrants - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Trump expected to end program for young immigrants

By JILL COLVIN and CATHERINE LUCEY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children. But that will come after a six-month delay.

People familiar with the plans said the delay in the formal dismantling of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program would be intended to give Congress time to decide whether it wants to address the status of the affected young immigrants.

But it was not immediately clear how the six-month delay would work in practice and what would happen to people who currently have work permits under the program, or whose permits expire during the six-month stretch.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

