Teen mom accused of stabbing child to death

The 1-year-old died at the hospital after suffering stab wounds, which police say were inflicted by her mother. (Source: WBNS/CNN)

COLUMBUS, OH (WBNS/CNN) – A 17-year-old mother in Ohio was arrested Sunday morning after police say she killed her 1-year-old daughter.

Police say the child, identified as Lalanna Sharpe, was stabbed by her mother, 17-year-old Lachelle Anderson.

Lalanna died at the hospital after suffering the stab wounds.

"Any homicide is a tragedy but for a baby to have her life brutally taken is devastating for her family, the community and our officers on the scene and investigating this case,” the police said in a statement.

Anderson was arrested and charged with murder.

Through tears, a neighbor reflected on Lalanna's life.

"It was just heartbreaking because the little girl was just so – from what I've seen with her and her grandma – she's just so loving. She's just happy,” the neighbor said.

An investigation is underway.

