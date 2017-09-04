Amtrak train smashes into SUV in Dayton, Kentucky

An Amtrak train smashed into an SUV in Dayton, Kentucky Monday morning, injuring the Dodge Durango's driver.

Just after 1 a.m., police say the Chicago-bound train hit the vehicle at the crossings of Thornton Street and 9th Avenue. The driver of the SUV was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Their condition is unknown. There are no reports of injuries aboard the train.

The train, with damage to the front-left side of the engine, resumed travel around 2 a.m.

