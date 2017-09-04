'Field of Dreams' field welcomes celebrities, fans

A fan gets an autograph from Ozzie Smith. (Source: KWWL via CNN)

DYERSVILLE, IA (KWWL/CNN) - If you built it, they will come … and they did.

Baseball greats, celebrities and fans gathered at the baseball diamond in an Iowa cornfield where the movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed Sunday.

The site holds its "Team of Dreams" event every year as a celebration of all things baseball.

"There's no crying in baseball," a little girl said while being held in her father's arms. That's from a different movie, but it doesn’t matter.

On-hand this year were baseball legends like Ozzie Smith and Andre Dawson as well as "Major League" stars Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger and Corbin Bernsen.

"It's his bucket list," Julianne Bache said pointing to her husband. "We loved the movie. We dream it, we feel it, we are inspired by it so this is a dream come true for us."

For some, it was a reunion almost 30 years in the making. For others, it's a special moment of believing in something bigger.

Because the one constant through all the years has been baseball.

